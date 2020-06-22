Online Livestock Auction for North Peace District 4-H to be held July 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace District 4-H will be holding an online livestock auction.

The decision to hold an online auction was due to physical distancing requirements, to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

According to North Peace District 4-H Council President, Sherri Collins, the online auction will be taking place July 6, at 4:00 p.m., through vjvauction.com, where prospective buyers can view and purchase livestock.

Collins says this event is a great opportunity for you to fill your freezer as there will be a total of 43 beef projects, 23 sheep projects and five swine projects up for auction.

The proceeds from the auction will go back to the 4-H members who have raised their livestock.

An online catalogue for the auction is available for prospective buyers to view.

Updates can be found by visiting the North Peace District 4-H Facebook page.