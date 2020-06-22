NewsRegional

Online Livestock Auction for North Peace District 4-H to be held July 6

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

NR RCMP investigate two unoccupied vehicles damaged by gun fire at separate locations

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP are currently investigating incidents where two unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Katie Mcfadzen. According to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Over 1,100 tourism businesses in BC accessing COVID-19 supports

VICTORIA, B.C. - Non-essential travel restrictions has caused the tourism industry in the province to struggle to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace District 4-H will be holding an online livestock auction.

The decision to hold an online auction was due to physical distancing requirements, to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

According to North Peace District 4-H Council President, Sherri Collins, the online auction will be taking place July 6, at 4:00 p.m., through vjvauction.com, where prospective buyers can view and purchase livestock.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Collins says this event is a great opportunity for you to fill your freezer as there will be a total of 43 beef projects, 23 sheep projects and five swine projects up for auction.

The proceeds from the auction will go back to the 4-H members who have raised their livestock.

An online catalogue for the auction is available for prospective buyers to view.

Updates can be found by visiting the North Peace District 4-H Facebook page.

Previous articleMinistry of Children and Family Development extends support for the Province
Next articleB.C. announces plans to extend the deferral of electricity costs for industries that have been impacted by COVID-19

More Articles Like This

NR RCMP investigate two unoccupied vehicles damaged by gun fire at separate locations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP are currently investigating incidents where two unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire at separate locations. According to RCMP,...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Katie Mcfadzen. According to RCMP, Standingribbon was last seen...
Read more

Over 1,100 tourism businesses in BC accessing COVID-19 supports

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Non-essential travel restrictions has caused the tourism industry in the province to struggle to navigate the provincial and federal...
Read more

B.C. announces plans to extend the deferral of electricity costs for industries that have been impacted by COVID-19

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - To help further support the Province's mining, forestry, and other industries that have been impacted by COVID-19, the Government...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv