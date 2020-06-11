Health

Ontario announces ‘cautious’ restart of allowing visitors into long-term care, retirement homes

By Global News
Global News

Posted June 11, 2020 1:17 pm

Updated June 11, 2020 1:18 pm

The Ontario government announced a “cautious” restart plan to allow visitors back into the province’s long-term care homes beginning June 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside ministers Christine Elliott, Merrilee Fullerton and Todd Smith at his daily press briefing at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

Fullerton said one visitor will be allowed per resident for one outdoor visit per week at long-term care homes. The visitor must have tested negative for coronavirus in the past two weeks.

For retirement homes, Fullerton said residents will be allowed indoor and outdoor visits. The numbers of visitors will be designated by the facility.

The Ford government restricted visits to essential personnel only in long-term care homes in March.

More to come.

