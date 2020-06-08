Health

Ontario reopening Phase 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

The Ontario government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

As of Friday at 12:01 a.m., Ontarians will be allowed to gather in groups of 10 — up from the previous five — as well as places of worship will be allowed to reopen, however with physical distancing measures in place and allowing no more than 30 per cent capacity.

Certain public health units will also see the reopening of services such as hairdressers and barbers, restaurant patios and more outdoor spaces.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at his daily press briefing at Queen’s Park alongside ministers Christine Elliott, Rod Phillips, Vic Fedeli and Monte McNaughton.

“As a result of efforts of all Ontarians to stop the spread of COVID-19, many regions have met the criteria to move into the next stage of our reopening plan,” said Minister Elliott.

“Our regional approach recognizes that different regions in the province are experiencing COVID-19 differently and can safely and gradually ease restrictions and reopen local businesses.”

Public Health Units and Regions allowed to enter Phase 2 include Ottawa Pubic Health,

