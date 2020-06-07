ontario-reports-415-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-223-impacted-by-reporting-delay

Ontario reported 415 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,617.

Of the 415 cases, 223 were impacted by a reporting delay, meaning 192 cases have been confirmed since Saturday’s report. That marks the lowest single-day increase in confirmed cases since March 28.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,426.

A total of 24,252 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 19,400 additional tests have been conducted, which is just shy of the province’s goal of 20,000 tests per day and brings the total number completed in the province to 851,532. Around 6,800 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 635 (down by 38), with 117 in intensive care (no change) and 92 on a ventilator (down by five).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

