Ontario reports 415 new coronavirus cases, including 223 impacted by reporting delay

By Global News
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Global News

Ontario reported 415 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,617.

Of the 415 cases, 223 were impacted by a reporting delay, meaning 192 cases have been confirmed since Saturday’s report. That marks the lowest single-day increase in confirmed cases since March 28.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,426.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A total of 24,252 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 19,400 additional tests have been conducted, which is just shy of the province’s goal of 20,000 tests per day and brings the total number completed in the province to 851,532. Around 6,800 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 635 (down by 38), with 117 in intensive care (no change) and 92 on a ventilator (down by five).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

