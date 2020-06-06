Health

Ontario reports 455 new coronavirus cases, including 68 impacted by reporting delay

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-455-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-68-impacted-by-reporting-delay

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

New fishing dock installed at Beatton Provincial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new dock has been installed this week on Charlie Lake.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Liberals call on Provincial NDP Government to halt hunt tags for cows and calves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Government has plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves in...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,202.

Of the new cases, 68 were included due to a reporting delay, meaning 387 cases have been confirmed since the last report.

Thirty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,407.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A total of 23,947 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 23,100 additional tests have been conducted, marking the third day in a row the province has surpassed its testing goal of 20,000 per day and bringing the total number completed in the province to 832,158. Around 12,400 cases are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 673 (down by 76), with 117 in intensive care (down by one) and 97 on a ventilator (up by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleGuards, inmates worry about possible violence after coronavirus lockdown
Next articleMore data on coronavirus in trucking industry needed, federal NDP health critic says

More Articles Like This

More data on coronavirus in trucking industry needed, federal NDP health critic says

Health Global News - 0
The federal NDP health critic says he is greatly concerned that there is no tracking of COVID-19 infections in long-haul truckers who are travelling...
Read more

Guards, inmates worry about possible violence after coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Jennifer Larue just wants her husband to be able to hold their baby. But COVID-19 outbreaks at federal prisons and the subsequent lockdown to prevent...
Read more

Bending the rules to go to the cottage? Here’s how to be safe

Health Global News - 0
When the coronavirus pandemic first began, the advice was to stay put. Public health officials unanimously agreed that it was safest for everyone if Canadians...
Read more

Some recovered COVID-19 patients say they feel ‘ashamed’ and misunderstood after diagnosis

Health Global News - 0
Months after they’ve been cleared as recovered coronavirus patients, some Canadians are finding others are misinformed about their condition — and they’re being treated...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv