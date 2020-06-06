ontario-reports-455-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-68-impacted-by-reporting-delay

Ontario reported 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,202.

Of the new cases, 68 were included due to a reporting delay, meaning 387 cases have been confirmed since the last report.

Thirty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,407.

A total of 23,947 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 23,100 additional tests have been conducted, marking the third day in a row the province has surpassed its testing goal of 20,000 per day and bringing the total number completed in the province to 832,158. Around 12,400 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 673 (down by 76), with 117 in intensive care (down by one) and 97 on a ventilator (up by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

