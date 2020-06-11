ottawa-commits-to-helping-quebec-care-homes-until-september

Posted June 10, 2020 9:16 pm

Updated June 10, 2020 9:59 pm

WATCH: Military report on Quebec long term care homes released

The federal government has committed to helping out in Quebec’s long-term care homes amid the COVID-19 crisis until mid-September, Ottawa confirmed on Wednesday.

The military mission in care homes in Quebec was set to end on Friday, but the province asked the federal government to extend the stay of the Canadian Armed Forces in CHSLDs until the fall as Quebec continues to grapple with the pandemic and short staff in care homes.

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe said there is no longer time to negotiate their stay as the province needs the extra help to save lives.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed that Ottawa made the decision to keep offering support to the province until mid-September, but said that support can come in the form of the Canadian Red Cross.

“We have renewed our commitment to continue to provide assistance,” Blair said.

