ottawa-humane-society-providing-emergency-pet-food-during-coronavirus-pandemic

As many pet owners face financial hardship during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it’s helping to make sure the furriest members of the family don’t go hungry.

“When this public health crisis began, we were worried what it might mean for Ottawa’s animals,” said OHS president Bruce Roney in a statement.

“Loss of income can force families to make difficult decisions, but we don’t want to see families forced to surrender their pets over it.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

4:59Coronavirus: The power of pets in the pandemic

Coronavirus: The power of pets in the pandemic

The OHS, which began offering emergency pet food pickups in late April, said Tuesday it has so far provided more than 2,000 pounds of food to Ottawa pet owners since the initiative began.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency pickups constitute a two-week supply of food for dogs and cats of all sizes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But unlike traditional food banks,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS