Health

Ottawa Humane Society providing emergency pet food during coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
ottawa-humane-society-providing-emergency-pet-food-during-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Drive-in movies pitched in Taylor

Families in Taylor may soon be able to enjoy a drive-in movie night. Former...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP arrest impaired driving suspect involved in collision

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving following a collision. On Sunday, May...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As many pet owners face financial hardship during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it’s helping to make sure the furriest members of the family don’t go hungry.

“When this public health crisis began, we were worried what it might mean for Ottawa’s animals,” said OHS president Bruce Roney in a statement.

“Loss of income can force families to make difficult decisions, but we don’t want to see families forced to surrender their pets over it.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

4:59Coronavirus: The power of pets in the pandemic

Coronavirus: The power of pets in the pandemic

The OHS, which began offering emergency pet food pickups in late April, said Tuesday it has so far provided more than 2,000 pounds of food to Ottawa pet owners since the initiative began.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency pickups constitute a two-week supply of food for dogs and cats of all sizes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But unlike traditional food banks,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP arrest impaired driving suspect involved in collision
Next articleDrive-in movies pitched in Taylor

More Articles Like This

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and four new cases were...
Read more

B.C. officials provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Health Global News - 0
Officials are set to provide an update Tuesday on the number of coronavirus cases in B.C. The province recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus...
Read more

COVID-19 patients face increased risk of post-op death, pulmonary complications: study

Health Global News - 0
A collaborative study out of Western University in London, Ont., and the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has found that COVID-19 patients...
Read more

China using Huawei to drive a wedge between U.K. and U.S., American senator says

Health Global News - 0
China is using telecoms giant Huawei to try to drive a wedge between Britain and the United States, Republican senator Tom Cotton told British...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv