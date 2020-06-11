ottawa-to-deploy-canadian-armed-forces-to-quebec-care-homes-until-september

Posted June 10, 2020 9:16 pm

WATCH: Military report on Quebec long term care homes released

The Canadian Armed Forces will keep helping out in Quebec’s long-term care homes amid the COVID-19 crisis until mid-September, Ottawa confirmed on Wednesday.

The military mission in care homes in Quebec was set to end on Friday, but the province has asked the federal government to extend the stay of the armed forced in CHSLDs until the fall as Quebec continues to grapple with the pandemic and short staff in care homes.

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe said there is no longer time to negotiate their stay as the province needs the extra help to save lives.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed that Ottawa made the decision to keep its military forces in the province until mid-September.

“We are working with the province of Quebec, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross to ensure that the aid necessary is there,” said Blair.

