ottawa’s-coronavirus-recovery-heading-in-the-right-direction,-dr.-etches-says

A provincial decision earlier in the week to allow Ottawa to proceed to the second phase of reopening is backed up by the latest data tracking the city’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the local medical officer of health told council Wednesday.

“All of the trends are positive,” said Dr. Vera Etches during this morning’s update to Ottawa city council.

The daily numbers of new cases of the coronavirus, the number of people in hospital with it and the number of outbreaks affecting Ottawa institutions are all decreasing, she said.

Ottawa Public Health has identified 2,002 cases of the virus in Ottawa as of Wednesday. Local figures are slightly lower than in previous days because a few cases originally identified as Ottawa residents have been reattributed to other public health units, Etches said.

And 256 people in Ottawa have died due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

