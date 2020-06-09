Over 157,000 students across BC return to school for in-class learning

VICTORIA, B.C. – More than 157,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12, representing nearly 30 percent of B.C.’s total school population, returned to class, starting June 1, following a two-month suspension of in-class instruction due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Minister of Education, Rob Flemming, B.C. is fortunate to be in a position where students and staff can go back to schools in greater numbers under the guidance of public health experts, adding that part-time in-class instruction has been welcomed by families who have exercised that choice.

“B.C. is fortunate to be in a position where we can welcome students and staff back to schools in greater numbers under the guidance of public health experts who have put in stringent and thorough health and safety measures that make it safe to do so. The opportunity for part-time in-class instruction between teachers, support staff and students has been welcomed by families who have exercised that choice.”

If families do not choose to send their children back to school, school districts will still be offering alternatives, such as online learning.

More information on the return to school can be found on the Province’s website.