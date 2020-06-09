News

Paving projects move forward on 104 street and 91 avenue

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Knappett Industries paving 100 street north near NLC - Knappett Industries

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Knappett Industries has been awarded the contract to pave parts of 104 street and 91 avenue in Fort St. John.

Knappett was the lowest qualifying bid for the two projects with a bid of $ 2,006,511.15. Their bid came in under budget by just over $200,000.

The City will pave 91 avenue between 107 and 109 streets and 104 street between 95 and 97 avenues.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City of Fort St. John has used LAS projects to pave gravel roads in the community that were built before it was mandatory to pave a road during development. The program has seen the City and property owners pave over 60km of roads.

The paving cost under an LAS is shared between the City of Fort St. John and the property owners.

