Peace clubs become joint members of Curl BC and Curling Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Seven Peace Region curling clubs have become joint members after a historic agreement between Curling Alberta and Curl BC.

The seven clubs to become members of both Curl BC and Curling Alberta include Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek, Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, and Fort Nelson.

According to Curl BC CEO, Scott Braley, the move allows the clubs to maintain their ties to their region while also accessing benefits from both associations.

“Now that the clubs are in the Curl BC family, they will have access to more benefits, including personal accident insurance for all curlers and the ability to host Curl BC events. We also have great educational programming for all members, including competitors, volunteers, ice makers and managers.”

Curling Alberta Executive Director, Jill Richard says the organization is very excited to see the arrangement play out and the move will bring many improvements for the overall good of the sport.

“We’re very excited to see this arrangement start to play out. This collaboration will not only offer new benefits and opportunities for engagement among the clubs, but it will also cultivate increased communication, teamwork, and alignment between our neighbouring provinces for the overall good of the sport.”

These clubs previously belonged to the Peace Curling Association which was part of the former Alberta Curling Federation which became Curling Alberta in 2018.