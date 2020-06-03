Peace Island Park to open for the season this Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. – District of Taylor Council passed a motion to open Peace Island Park for this Friday, June 5.

According to the District’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Young, the opening of the park will see a number of restrictions, as in line with COVID-19 provincial health guidelines.

Young says a total of 131 camping sites and eight group sites will be made available for campers.

He says anyone who is camping is being encouraged to use RVs instead of tents and four RVs will be allowed per site, to ensure physical distancing is put in place.

Young says the playground, washrooms and garbage receptacles will remain open, while the pavilion and forts will be closed.

If rules are not being followed, Young says the District will enforce further restrictions or have the park completely shutdown.

“If it’s not working out, the District Council has made it very clear that they would impose restrictions on the operation of the park or, if necessary, even close it down.”

Further updates on park operation can be found on the Peace Island Park Facebook page.

Listed below are guidelines to follow while camping at Peace Island Park: