Peace Protest scheduled for this Friday in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Protest for Peace will be taking place this Friday, June 5, at noon.

According to organizers, the Protest for Peace will start at City Hall and then make their way down 100 Street to Centennial Park.

Being provided to participants of the Protest for Peace will be water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray, and face masks, as well as a poster painting area.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Organizers say physical violence of any kind will not be tolerated, with no form of hate speech and no blocking traffic.

Already this week, on Tuesday, a firefighter had started a peaceful protest at the corner of 100 Street and 100 Avenue to take a stand against racism.

By Tuesday afternoon, over a dozen people had joined in the protest by holding “Black Lives Matter” signs as a form of solidarity in the fight against racism.