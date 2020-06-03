HealthNewsRegional

Peace River Regional District releases COVID-19 Recovery Plan

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released its COVID-19 Recovery Plan, a phased-in timeline depicting when services and facilities are expected to resume.

Starting in late May, as under phase one, the District resumed work at its offices in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek and reopened a number of Regional Parks for day use.

Currently, the District is in phase two of the recovery plan, from June to September, which will see further expansions of services and the reopening of campsites and recreational facilities, providing transmission rates remain low or are in decline.

Phase three will be rolled out in the fall, which will look at resuming non-essential meetings and public engagement activities. This phase is dependent on how the situation pans out and will be reviewed in August.

Further updates can be found on the Regional District’s Facebook page.

