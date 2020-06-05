peaceful-march-urging-solidarity-with-black-community-underway-in-ottawa

Thousands of Ottawa residents are expected to march in front of Parliament Hill on Friday in a show of solidarity against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

The No Peace Until Justice Coalition (NPJC), which organized the march, describes the demonstration in Instagram posts as a peaceful event meant to show solidarity with Black Canadians and “countless other Black individuals killed by police brutality.”

Ottawa’s march comes amid protests across the United States, where anger has erupted over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

The local demonstration, originally planned to start at the U.S. Embassy, has been changed to begin at 3 p.m. in front of Parliament Hill, with the march now progressing east down Wellington Street to the temporary home of the Senate of Canada at Colonel By Drive before turning back down Elgin Street and ending at Ottawa’s human rights monument.

The event has been criticized by other Black community leaders for a lack of organization, giving rise to fears of safety for participants amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and an expected police presence.

