Health

‘People get it’: B.C. gyms reopen under strict new coronavirus protocols

Avatar
By Global News
‘people-get-it’:-bc.-gyms-reopen-under-strict-new-coronavirus-protocols

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Conservatives say Liberal Government shut out Wet’suwet’en chiefs from Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Federal Conservatives say the Liberal Government has shut out elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs from...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

WorkSafeBC investigating work-related death in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a work-related death in Dawson Creek. According to Ivy Yuen, of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Horgan encourages British Columbians to plan “stay-cations” as economy rebuilds from COVID-19 Pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia. Horgan...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

When Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness reopened its doors on Monday with new COVID-19 protocols, John Sardinha was one of the first people back.

“I can’t just go running in the streets, I’m not that kind of person. I need a closed space, like a gym environment,” Sardinha told Global News.

He’s one of thousands of gym members in British Columbia navigating the new normal as fitness clubs reopen amid Phase 2 of the province’s pandemic reopening plan.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“They are really prepared for this, everyone is keeping everything really clean,” he said.

Gyms were not closed province-wide by provincial health order, but several health authorities issued their own closure orders. All B.C. gyms were cleared to reopen in mid May.

Story continues below advertisement

WorkSafeBC has created COVID-19 

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFace masks now required on planes, trains, ships and transit due to COVID-19: Garneau
Next articleThousands worldwide volunteer for deliberate coronavirus exposure to speed up vaccine development

More Articles Like This

Thousands worldwide volunteer for deliberate coronavirus exposure to speed up vaccine development

News Global News - 0
As of Wednesday morning, the 1 Day Sooner project had over 26,000 volunteers from over 100 countries who are willing to be exposed to...
Read more

Face masks now required on planes, trains, ships and transit due to COVID-19: Garneau

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 3, 2020 6:17 pm 1:10Coronavirus outbreak: Expanded requirements for face coverings for transportation system workers WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Expanded requirements for...
Read more

Military returning to work amid readiness concerns as coronavirus stretches on

Health Global News - 0
The Canadian Forces are getting ready to head back to work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stretch on and military officials face concerns that...
Read more

Horgan encourages British Columbians to plan “stay-cations” as economy rebuilds from COVID-19 Pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia. Horgan says he has heard a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv