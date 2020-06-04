Health

Personal protective equipment store opens its doors in West Island amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
A new retail store specializing in the sale of personal protective equipment (PPE) has opened its doors in Montreal’s West Island.

GLO-MD in Pierrefonds welcomed clients into its pop-up store for the first time Thursday morning.

Situated off St-Jean Boulevard, the store, which sells sanitary and safety equipment, is the first of its kind in Montreal, according to owner Shane Narvey.

“You may find gloves, you may find hand sanitizer but not all of that is in one store,” Narvey said.

“We are trying to fill that void in the market.”

Everything from hand sanitizer in small and large formats, to reusable masks and even medical-grade protective gear is for sale.

Usually selling to commercial stores, the wholesale company decided to set up shop after seeing the demand skyrocket due to the coronavirus.

“We had the product on floor, why not open it up to the everyday consumer?” Narvey said.

