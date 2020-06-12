phase-2-stage-2:-what-you-can-do-in-the-london,-ont.,-region-starting-june-12

Londoners looking to get out of the house will have a lot more options as most regions in the province move to Stage 2 of Phase 2 of Ontario’s coronavirus pandemic reopening plan.

At the stroke of midnight Friday, loosened restrictions across the province mean people can gather in groups of 10 — up from the previous five — provided that people remain two metres apart from anyone not in their immediate household.

Places of worship will be allowed to reopen with strict physical distancing measures in place and no more than 30 per cent capacity.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of London, however, has already noted its not yet ready to reopen.

While the Great Toronto/Hamilton/Niagara area remains under stricter lockdown, the London, Ont., region is among those to see additional reopening of services. Things like hair or beauty salons, outdoor dining, and shopping malls are now permitted, provided new safety protocols are in place. Though again, not all of those allowed to reopen are ready to do so — including many child care centres and local restaurants.

