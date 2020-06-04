planned-surgeries,-procedures-‘slowly-resuming’-at-london,-ont.,-hospitals

Some services will slowly start to resume at London, Ont., hospitals as the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London announce plans to move forward with lessening restrictions put in place as part of the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, LHSC says the plans follow a directive from the Ministry of Health issued May 26 and regional approval of its plan by Ontario Health West with support from the Middlesex-London Health Unit. St. Joseph’s noted the plans are based on Ontario Health’s framework A Measured Approach Planning for Surgeries and Procedures During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The LHSC says planned surgeries, procedures and related ambulatory (or outpatient) care will gradually resume “with prioritization based on clinical evidence and need.”

LHSC says patients will be notified of opportunities to reschedule procedures and appointments, and “will hear directly from their physician’s office when their care can be rescheduled.” St. Joseph’s says “patients will be notified directly when their procedure or appointment will be rescheduled. ”

“When they visit, patients and families will have a different experience than they might anticipate,” said LHSC chief medical officer Dr.

