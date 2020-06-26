Property Taxes due July 2 for Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s that time of year again when property taxes for residents of Fort St. John are due. Payments to property taxes can be done in person at City Hall or through your online banking platform.

If you are someone who pays your property tax throughout the year through your mortgage, you should receive your notice in the mail and it should say on it who is paying what. In most cases, it will be through your mortgage company. You can also claim your Home Owner Grant here if it is the residence you live at.

Usually there would be a 10% penalty for any late payments after the due date but because of the COVID-19 Pandemic there has been an extension for property tax payments until September 30th, 2020. Any payments made on October 1 or after will receive a 10% penalty on that payment.

For further information, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.