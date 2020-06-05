News

Protest for Peace march held in Fort St John on Friday

By Laura Briggs
Protesters gathered outside City Hall before marching down to Centennial Park. Photo by Laura Briggs

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- A Protest for Peace march took place today, Friday, June 5, at noon.

Residents of Fort St. John gathered at City Hall to march down to Centennial Park via 100th Street.

While at City Hall, Mayor Lori Ackerman gave a speech regarding the movement before joining the march.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Residents of all ages took part, marching together in solidarity. Cars passing by honked to show their support.

Once at Centennial Park, speeches were made about time being up and things needing to change.

As part of the protest, participants knelt down with their fist in the air for eight minutes, in memory of George Floyd, an African-American, who was killed by a police officer, on May 25, in Minneapolis, Minnesota who knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street.

