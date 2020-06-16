NewsRegional

Province accepting applications for BC Agri-Business Planning Program

By Scott Brooks
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government is now accepting applications for the B.C. Agri-Business Planning Program, along with the COVID-19 Business Recovery Planning Program.

According to the Province, both programs are aimed at supporting B.C.’s Agricultural Industry, such as producers and processors.

The Agri-Business Planning Program offers up to $5,000 in business planning and services and coaching for individuals and up to $20,000 for groups, from a qualified business consultant to develop a plan, while the COVID-19 Business Recovery Plan will offer up to $5,000 in business planning services and coaching for individuals and up to $20,000 for groups, from a qualified business consultant, to develop an immediate and long-term recovery plan.

Those eligible for the programs are Business entities including sole proprietors, partnerships, corporations or other associations of persons.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.

