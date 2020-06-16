Province accepting applications for BC Agri-Business Planning Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government is now accepting applications for the B.C. Agri-Business Planning Program, along with the COVID-19 Business Recovery Planning Program.

According to the Province, both programs are aimed at supporting B.C.’s Agricultural Industry, such as producers and processors.

The Agri-Business Planning Program offers up to $5,000 in business planning and services and coaching for individuals and up to $20,000 for groups, from a qualified business consultant to develop a plan, while the COVID-19 Business Recovery Plan will offer up to $5,000 in business planning services and coaching for individuals and up to $20,000 for groups, from a qualified business consultant, to develop an immediate and long-term recovery plan.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Those eligible for the programs are Business entities including sole proprietors, partnerships, corporations or other associations of persons.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.