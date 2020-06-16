Province expands measures to support restaurant, tourism industries

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced it is expanding measures to support the restaurant and tourism industries as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Province says it has approved a temporary wholesale pricing model that will allow liquor licensees to purchase beer, wine and spirits at a reduced cost.

According to the Government, this measure will provide much-needed financial support for businesses like restaurants, bars and tourism operators with liquor licences. It will be in place from the end of July until March 31, 2021, when the program will be reviewed.

Currently, hospitality licensees, including restaurants, bars and pubs pay full retail price, wholesale price, plus a retail markup set by the Liquor Distribution Branch on all liquor purchases.

The new model will have licensees to pay only the wholesale price of the products they order.