Province extends COVID-19 State of Emergency until June 23

By Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has made the decision to extend British Columbia’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until June 23.

According to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, the extension on the State of Emergency will allow the Government to continue to take the necessary steps to keep British Columbians safe.

Premier John Horgan says we are not out of the woods yet and that an extension on the SOE will allow the province to safely reopen B.C.’s economy.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“As we continue to slowly and carefully reopen our economy, British Columbians are starting to see aspects of normal life return. But it’s important to remember that we’re not out of the woods yet. There are a lot of people, businesses and communities that continue to need a hand right now, and the extension of this state of emergency helps us do that.”

By June 23, the Province will be under a state of emergency for 14 weeks, the longest in the Province’s history, beating the previous record of 10 weeks during the 2017 wildfire season.

The Provincial Government can extend the period of a declaration for further periods of up to 14 days at a time.

