Province implements requirements to protect long-term care residents

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced it is investing in a suite of initiatives to protect long-term care and seniors’ assisted-living residents from COVID-19, as facilities begin allowing visitors.

According to the Government, residents will begin to be able to have a single designated visitor in a specific visiting area. This approach will be monitored through July, with an aim to expand it in August.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says updated provincial requirements will ease the current visitor restrictions for long-term care homes and seniors’ assisted living residences with clear guidance on required precautions.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Each facility must develop written plans outlining how they will meet the requirements.

Visitation requirements for long-term care home and seniors’ assisted living facilities include:

* Visitation in individual facilities can resume once they have their required written safety plan in place.

* Once in place, residents will be able to have one designated visitor in appropriate designated spaces.

* Designated spaces will include outdoor or indoor locations; and

* All visitors must bring and appropriately wear masks.

Essential visitor restrictions remain in place for other health-care settings.