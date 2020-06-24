Province invests in better pedestrian and cyclist framework for Northern B.C.

HARTLEY BAY, B.C. – The Province announced Wednesday that the Active Transportation Grants program will be helping to rebuild some of British Columbia’s economy after the pandemic and meet CleanBC’s climate goals.

Residents from six northern communities will be able to benefit from new and improved pedestrian and cycling framework.

The B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program helps to provide Indigenous governments, municipalities, and regional districts with the financial support they need to build new infrastructure and to make any improvements to existing networks. This program helps to support goals that have been set out within the Province’s CleanBC plan, as well as Move. Commute. Connect. -B.C’s strategy for a cleaner, more active form of transportation. These programs help to meet the climate action targets that will help to reduce the province’s carbon footprint and improve air quality for all residents.

The Province has awarded over $1.8 million in Active Transporation Infrastructure Grants for projects for the 2020-21 year.

Fort St. John has been approved for $413, 100 for three multi-use pathways that will help to improve connectivity within the community.

For a list of the paths being worked on for Fort St. John you can view an earlier post from this month which outlines the work for the hospital trails, Toboggan Hill trails, and improvements to the Fish Creek Wilderness Trail.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer has provided direction for physical distancing in relation to going outside during this pandemic and has stated that bike trails, playgrounds, and running routes can be safely used so long as people are limiting they gatherings to small numbers, avoiding physical contact and practicing proper hand hygiene and of course staying home if you are not feeling well.