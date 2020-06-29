News

Province offering Low-Interest Financing for energy switch

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Province offering Low-Interest Financing for energy switch

VICTORIA, B.C - British Columbians who are interested in making the switch from fossil-fuel-based heating to more...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

PRRD launches water taxi service for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The PRRD has launched a water taxi service for the Old Fort.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Debris boom to be installed across the Peace River this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend, June 27 and 28, B.C. Hydro says it will be installing a...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C – British Columbians who are interested in making the switch from fossil-fuel-based heating to more energy-efficient heat pumps, can now have access to low-interest financing as part of CleanBC.

Depending on what type of heat pumped being chosen by the homeowners, loans could have interest rates as low as 0% for over a five-year repayment period and are being offered as an alternative to CleanBC home-heating retrofit rebates.

“Through CleanBC, we’re supporting clean technologies like heat pumps that will reduce climate pollution and help families save on energy costs,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “This innovative financing program will help British Columbians make the switch to clean energy and ensure their homes are as efficient, comfortable, and affordable as possible.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

British Columbia’s CleanBC program looks to reduce the environmental impact of any existing buildings and work to waste less energy. Using more clean energy and using it more efficiently in buildings can help greenhouse gas emission to be reduced and air quality can also be improved.

The low-interest loans will be through Financeit, which conforms to all Canadian finance and privacy requirements, and specially trained contractors will guide homeowners through the loan approval process either on-site or remotely. Most cases will see on-the-spot loan approvals for upgrades to make the switch from fossil fuel heat to electric heat pumps.

Around $4.1 million has been allocated to support the Low-Interest Financing Program through the 2021-22 years.

For more information on the program, you can check out the Better Homes BC website.

Previous articleB.C. government to give loans for fuel efficient switch on home heating

More Articles Like This

PRRD launches water taxi service for Old Fort

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The PRRD has launched a water taxi service for the Old Fort. Since the...
Read more

Debris boom to be installed across the Peace River this weekend

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend, June 27 and 28, B.C. Hydro says it will be installing a debris boom across the Peace...
Read more

Old Fort Landslide moving approx 1 metre per hour says MOTI

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided residents of Old Fort with an update, Friday, on the landslide. According to...
Read more

10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, one new death as of Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,878, as released on Friday. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv