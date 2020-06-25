Province opens up applications for infrastructure funding

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is now accepting applications from local governments, community groups, and First Nations for nearly $160 million in infrastructure grants that will help to strengthen communities across British Columbia.



This funding will target projects that range from recreation and cultural centres to drinking water and wastewater facilities.

As a partnership with the Government of Canada, the funds are being made available as part of the second intake of the Community, Culture and Recreation (CCR) infrastructure stream as well as the Rural and Northern Communities (RNC) infrastructure stream, both of which are a part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.



The provincial and federal governments are investing up to $87 million under the RNC program and up to $100.6 million under the CCR Program.



The CCR Program helps to provide access to funding for projects that will help provide upgrades or build new recreation facilities, recreation trails, local community centres, and arts and cultural spaces. This program will also help to support health and educational facilities that uphold the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. The total federal-provincial contribution for the first intake of CCR was nearly $134 million.

The first six successful applicants for the funds were announced last fall and the rest will be announced soon.



Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture states, “Investment in infrastructure such as trail and cycling networks, arts and cultural installations and improving accessibility is so valuable to the tourism sector, this funding will help drive visitation, create jobs and increase revenues, benefiting the people in the tourism industry, which is especially important as we work towards recovering from the impact of COVID-19.”



The RNC program responds to the unique needs of BC’s small, rural, and remote communities that have populations under 25, 000. Provincial and federal funding has been set higher to ensure communities under 5,000 will have all eligible project costs covered. In contrast, those that are in larger cities up to 25,000 will only have to cover 10%.



These projects can include broadband connectivity, efficient and reliable energy, Indigenous health and educational facilities, local and public transit and reliable roads, air or marine infrastructure, as well as the improved resilience for natural disasters and environment quality. The total federal-provincial contribution for the first intake of RNC is more than $94 million, and successful applicants should be announced soon.



You can submit an application for any of these programs through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program on the government of BC website.



Approvals for the second intake are expected to be made public sometime in 2021.