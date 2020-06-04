HealthNewsRegional

Province releases epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 in BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Province releases epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provided an update, Thursday, on British Columbia's COVID-19 epidemiological modelling. As...
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provided an update, Thursday, on British Columbia’s COVID-19 epidemiological modelling.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at 64.

Between January 22 to May 31, the cumulative total for cases reported in Northeast B.C. was 14 per a population of 100,000.

According to statistics, Henry says the age group of 50 to 59 have seen the most confirmed cases, with women making up the majority with 1,332 cases compared to men with 1,230.

While more women have been confirmed with COVID-19, Henry says more men have been heavily affected by the virus in terms of being hospitalized.

According to Henry, the majority of where the virus originates is from Eastern Canada and Europe, along with cases originating from Washington state.

Henry warns, that if the province were to move too quickly on reopening, modelling shows we could see a huge rise in cases.

Henry says it is important that we must continue to practice safety measures, such as physical distancing and the usage of masks, in order to avoid a second wave of the virus.

It is to note, that this is not what is going to happen but what could happen if proper measures are not taken.

As of Thursday, there have been five new cases and four new epidemiological cases across B.C., bringing the Province’s total to 2,632 cases.

A total of 2,265 patients have since recovered from the virus.

Previous articleCOVID-19 modelling: B.C. health officials double down on warning of possible second wave
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old

