Province seeking input on how the economy recovers following COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance, provided an announcement, Wednesday, on how British Columbians can get involved in supporting B.C.’s economic recovery plans following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Horgan, the Province wants to hear directly from British Columbians to make sure the recovery works for them, through an online survey.

Since the start of the pandemic, back in February, James says the province has lost 314,000 jobs.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

James says, through responses from the survey, it will help guide B.C. on the right road to recovery, one that best suits British Columbians, based on age, gender, and sector of employment.

“The recovery is going to be a tough task, and we need to be open to new ideas and new approaches. At the same time, core B.C. values like equity, taking care of each other, sustainability and reconciliation have not changed. In practice, those values will take the form of more good-paying jobs, advancing reconciliation and meeting climate goals, and growing an innovative, resilient economy that works for people.”

The deadline to participate in the survey is July 21.

To participate in the survey, and for more information, you can visit the Province’s website.