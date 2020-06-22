Province sees 32 new COVID-19 cases, Phase 3 of BC Restart Plan to be announced this week

VICTORIA, B.C. – 32 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,822, as announced on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 182 active cases in B.C., and 2,471 people have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 14, with six of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 169.

While restrictions are being loosened, Henry says we must continue to do our part for cases to remain low.

“We must continue, however, to minimize our cases, to manage them quickly and effectively with public action and with everybody doing our part, and then modify our approach as needed.”

Henry says Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan will be announced this week.