HealthNewsRegional

Province sees 32 new COVID-19 cases, Phase 3 of BC Restart Plan to be announced this week

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 32 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,822, as announced on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 182 active cases in B.C., and 2,471 people have since recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 14, with six of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 169.

While restrictions are being loosened, Henry says we must continue to do our part for cases to remain low.

“We must continue, however, to minimize our cases, to manage them quickly and effectively with public action and with everybody doing our part, and then modify our approach as needed.”

Henry says Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan will be announced this week.

Previous articleNet-zero carbon emissions target a ‘moon shot,’ says natural resources minister
Next articleCo-op, Unifor ratify new seven-year contract after six-month labour dispute

More Articles Like This

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay in mowing the grass at...
Read more

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers, along with the Dawson Creek...
Read more

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to...
Read more

168 wildfires seen across BC so far for the 2020 season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service has released its seasonal summary and outlook for wildfire activity in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv