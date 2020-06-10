HealthNewsRegional

Province to restart Sports Sector as COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax

By Scott Brooks









Province to restart Sports Sector as COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax







Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia.

During his weekly update, Horgan spoke on how the Province plans to restart the sports sector in B.C. as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be relaxed.

According to Horgan, British Columbians will be able to get back to playing sports sooner with the Province’s action to protect amateur sport organizations from COVID-19 liabilities, provided they are complying with public health orders and provincial sport guidelines.

Horgan says the Government has created a ministerial order that protects amateur sport organizations, their employees and volunteers from liability.

The ministerial order will protect amateur sport organizations and their representatives from damages resulting, directly or indirectly, from COVID-19 for amateur sports.

Across B.C., there are 72 funded provincial sport organizations and 4,100 local sport organizations with over 800,000 youth and adult participants.

