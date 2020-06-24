Province to start Phase 3 of Restart Plan, State of Emergency extended for additional two weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. – During a press conference on Wednesday, Premier John Horgan announced the start of Phase 3 of B.C.’s four-phase COVID-19 Restart Plan.

According to Horgan, more businesses will now have guidance to open safely. This includes hotels, resorts, the film industry and movie theatres.

Horgan says it is now okay for British Columbians to travel across B.C. but this summer will be far from normal.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are going to have a summer better than we thought a few months ago, but it is not a return to normal.”

In addition to the introduction of Phase 3, the Province has extended the state of emergency by an additional two weeks.

Horgan says the extension is a formality and will likely continue throughout the summer, to ensure the risk of transmission remains low.