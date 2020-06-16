Canadian PressEnergy News

Provinces want flexibility on using $14B in federal transfer funds: Moe

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
provinces-want-flexibility-on-using-$14b-in-federal-transfer-funds:-moe

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province expands measures to support restaurant, tourism industries

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced it is expanding measures to support the restaurant and tourism industries...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro GO Fund helps cats and cat owners in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The cat population, in Fort St. John, has been kept under better control thanks...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

11 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC, active cases continues to drop

VICTORIA, B.C. - 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,756,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s premier says he and other provincial leaders have asked Ottawa for more flexibility on $14 billion in transfer funds to help people returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Moe says most initiatives in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “safe-restart agreement” are federal ones, and the provinces have little or no input on the parameters.

Moe says he wants to be able to use some of that money to support industries hit hard by the pandemic, such as the energy sector.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trudeau has said the offer includes money for personal protective equipment, up to 10 days of paid sick leave for workers without benefits, and support for transit and community programs in municipalities.

Moe says he believes a lot of the money will go towards sick leave, and called it a “trading pawn” for the Liberals because of its minority government.

Trudeau did not specify how the funds would be divided, but Moe says Saskatchewan stands to receive about $450 million.

“We’re in different situations across this nation with how it’s impacted our economy,” the premier told a news conference Tuesday.

“Virtually all of the provinces, I won’t say all of them … have asked for additional flexibility when it comes to the transfer of those funds.”

Trudeau has said the $14 billion would be rolled out over six to eight months, and that the provinces need to show how they plan to spend the money before they get any.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020

Advertisement

The Canadian Press

Previous articleProvince expands measures to support restaurant, tourism industries

More Articles Like This

British Columbia expands gas-price tracking to additional four communities

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Fuel prices will be tracked in four additional communities in B.C. under legislation aimed at providing the public with more information on...
Read more

BP takes $17.5B hit as pandemic accelerates emissions cuts

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
LONDON — Energy company BP is writing down its oil and gas assets by as much as $17.5 billion and will review its plans...
Read more

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain says oil is flowing again through its pipeline after as much 190,000 litres of light crude spilled from a pumping facility in Abbotsford, B.C. A...
Read more

Trans Mountain says pipeline has restarted after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain estimates as much as 1,195 barrels, or 190,000 litres, of light crude spilled from its pipeline pumping station in Abbotsford, B.C. While an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv