PRRD hears from residents of Old Fort through survey on Landslide

By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided the residents of Old Fort with an update, on Thursday, regarding the landslide.

According to the update, the Ministry of Transportation has determined that the slide is not safe for the public to cross.

The Ministry says the slide continues to adjust to on-going changes and although the movements are currently slowing, it is not possible to continuously monitor and report all site changes and that makes the slide unsafe for the public to cross.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

From the survey that was filled out by Old Fort residents, the District found that most respondents are currently managing quite well in terms of water supply and waste disposal.

The District says longer-term plans are underway to ensure residents continue to receive much-needed services, such as transportation, while the road remains closed.

