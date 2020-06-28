PRRD launches water taxi service for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The PRRD has launched a water taxi service for the Old Fort.

Since the landslide reactivated earlier this month, the only road into the community of Old Fort has been closed.

The Water Taxi service will start at 5 a.m. Monday, June 29 and run between the community and the Peace Island Boat Launch. The service will run seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. R&R Rentals has been hired to provide the service, and space will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The PRRD says that the RCMP and B.C. Ambulance have developed their means of responding to any possible emergencies in the Old Fort. The PRRD will also provide residents with information about services that will provide household water, waste removal and sewage pumping services.

There is a new email for the public to reach out to the PRRD EOC for any questions, comments, or concerns. The email is EOC.PublicInfo@prrd.bc.ca and is being monitored Monday – Friday, or call 250-784-3200. If it is an emergency, please call 911.

On Friday, the Ministry of Transportation said the landslide is moving one metre per hour.