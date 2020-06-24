PRRD planning for long-term service provision for the residents impacted by Old Fort Road closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided another update, Wednesday, regarding the Old Fort Landslide.

According to the Regional District, the Emergency Operations Centre is planning for long-term service provision for the residents of Old Fort who are impacted by the road being closed.

The District says the first needs assessment survey, distributed on Saturday, June 20, helped them to understand the immediate needs of the community for the first seven days.

Residents of Old Fort are encouraged to contact Canada Post to make alternate arrangements for mail delivery.

The Regional District says the Emergency Support Services is only being provided to those that have evacuated from the Old Fort Community and will expire once the road is restored. As of Tuesday, June 23, 52 people have registered for ESS.