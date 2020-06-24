NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD planning for long-term service provision for the residents impacted by Old Fort Road closure

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD planning for long-term service provision for the residents impacted by Old Fort Road closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided another update, Wednesday, regarding the Old Fort...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City announces application process for COVID-19 Business Support Grants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Frustration and uncertainty felt on how Old Fort Landslide is being handled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There is quite a bit of frustration and uncertainty surrounding the situation of the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided another update, Wednesday, regarding the Old Fort Landslide.

According to the Regional District, the Emergency Operations Centre is planning for long-term service provision for the residents of Old Fort who are impacted by the road being closed.

The District says the first needs assessment survey, distributed on Saturday, June 20, helped them to understand the immediate needs of the community for the first seven days.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Residents of Old Fort are encouraged to contact Canada Post to make alternate arrangements for mail delivery.

The Regional District says the Emergency Support Services is only being provided to those that have evacuated from the Old Fort Community and will expire once the road is restored. As of Tuesday, June 23, 52 people have registered for ESS.

Previous articleCity announces application process for COVID-19 Business Support Grants

More Articles Like This

City announces application process for COVID-19 Business Support Grants

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced a COVID-19 Business Support Grant program. Through...
Read more

Frustration and uncertainty felt on how Old Fort Landslide is being handled

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There is quite a bit of frustration and uncertainty surrounding the situation of the Old Fort Landslide. On Thursday, June...
Read more

Province invests in better pedestrian and cyclist framework for Northern B.C.

News Laura Briggs - 0
HARTLEY BAY, B.C. - The Province announced Wednesday that the Active Transportation Grants program will be helping to rebuild some of British...
Read more

Province to start Phase 3 of Restart Plan, State of Emergency extended for additional two weeks

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - During a press conference on Wednesday, Premier John Horgan announced the start of Phase 3 of B.C.'s four-phase COVID-19 Restart Plan. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv