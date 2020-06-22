PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding the Old Fort Landslide.

According to the Regional District, to help residents find the latest information on the landslide, it has moved the webpage “Resources for Old Fort Slide Residents” to the main page on the District’s website.

The resource webpage will include information from the 2018 Landslide event and will also have current landslide information.

Coming soon, the Regional District says it will also carry updates, from the Ministry of Transportation, for the Old Fort Road.

In addition, the Regional District Emergency Operations Centre is collecting information to examine options, through an online survey for water, sewage, garbage and transportation for the Residents of Old Fort.

More information can be found on the Regional District’s website.