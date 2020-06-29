PRRD sets up new email address for Old Fort EOC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District provided another update, on Monday, regarding the Old Fort Landslide.

As part of the update, the Regional District says it has now set up a specific email address that residents of Old Fort can use to contact the Emergency Operations Centre.

By sending an email to EOC.PublicInfo@prrd.bc.ca, residents can ask questions, and provide comments or concerns about the landslide status and the emergency services that are available to them.

The Regional District is also encouraging the residents of Old Fort to sign up for the North East BC Emergency & Public Alert System, which can provide residents with up-to-date alerts on the landslide.

For the Alert System, you can sign up online or you can call the Regional District at 250-784-3200.