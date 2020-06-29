NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD sets up new email address for Old Fort EOC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD sets up new email address for Old Fort EOC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided another update, on Monday, regarding the Old Fort...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2,577 have since recovered as of Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. - 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,904,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local elected officials to talk with Province about Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources, MP Bob...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District provided another update, on Monday, regarding the Old Fort Landslide.

As part of the update, the Regional District says it has now set up a specific email address that residents of Old Fort can use to contact the Emergency Operations Centre.

By sending an email to EOC.PublicInfo@prrd.bc.ca, residents can ask questions, and provide comments or concerns about the landslide status and the emergency services that are available to them.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Regional District is also encouraging the residents of Old Fort to sign up for the North East BC Emergency & Public Alert System, which can provide residents with up-to-date alerts on the landslide.

For the Alert System, you can sign up online or you can call the Regional District at 250-784-3200.

Previous articleAlimentation Couche-Tard Q4 profits nearly doubles despite lower revenues

More Articles Like This

BC sees 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2,577 have since recovered as of Monday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,904, as announced on Monday. According to...
Read more

Local elected officials to talk with Province about Old Fort Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources, MP Bob Zimmer is asking for a...
Read more

Canada Day Activities continue in Fort St John despite COVID-19

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Canada Day activities continue for the City of Fort St. John. On Monday...
Read more

Update provided to PRRD Board on rural roads in North Peace

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District received an update at a board meeting on Thursday, June 25, on the condition of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv