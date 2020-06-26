PRRD’s request for Freedom of Information now under review for Old Fort Landslide data

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District’s request for Freedom of Information on the Old Fort Landslide is now under review by the Province.

According to Regional District Board Chair Brad Sperling, during a Moose Talks interview on Friday, the Board had put in a request for an FOI in January to the Ministry of Transportation but was denied access to the landslide data.

Then, yesterday, Thursday, June 25, Sperling says the Regional District received an email from the Province stating that the request is now under review.

If approved, the FOI would give the District access to studies conducted by the Ministry, showing various information on the landslide.

Sperling hopes to receive that information soon in order to get a clear understanding of what steps need to be taken next.

The full Moose Talks interview with Brad Sperling can be watched below.