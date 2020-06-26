NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD’s request for Freedom of Information now under review for Old Fort Landslide data

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The landslide as of June 20, 2020 - Ben Hopkins

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeRebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Difficult and painful sacrifices have paid off by B.C. First Nations communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD rips up B.C. food task force report

The Peace River Regional District board expressed harsh criticism Thursday of a provincial report on the future...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD’s request for Freedom of Information now under review for Old Fort Landslide data

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District's request for Freedom of Information on the Old Fort...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District’s request for Freedom of Information on the Old Fort Landslide is now under review by the Province.

According to Regional District Board Chair Brad Sperling, during a Moose Talks interview on Friday, the Board had put in a request for an FOI in January to the Ministry of Transportation but was denied access to the landslide data.

Then, yesterday, Thursday, June 25, Sperling says the Regional District received an email from the Province stating that the request is now under review.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If approved, the FOI would give the District access to studies conducted by the Ministry, showing various information on the landslide.

Sperling hopes to receive that information soon in order to get a clear understanding of what steps need to be taken next.

The full Moose Talks interview with Brad Sperling can be watched below.

Previous articleFSJ RCMP investigate possible hate-motivated crime
Next articlePRRD rips up B.C. food task force report

More Articles Like This

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Local Journalism Initiative Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Difficult and painful sacrifices have paid off by B.C. First Nations communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Friday (June...
Read more

PRRD rips up B.C. food task force report

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District board expressed harsh criticism Thursday of a provincial report on the future of B.C.'s food system.
Read more

FSJ RCMP investigate possible hate-motivated crime

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a possible hate-motivated crime. On Friday, June 5, RCMP say they received a report...
Read more

PRRD hears from residents of Old Fort through survey on Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided the residents of Old Fort with an update, on Thursday, regarding the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv