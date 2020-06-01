quebec-headed-in-right-direction-but-coronavirus-battle-isn’t-over,-premier-says

Quebec Premier François Legault struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Monday as the province reported some of its lowest increases in cases and deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is improving in Quebec, but it isn’t time to let our guards down, he added.

“It doesn’t mean the battle is over,” said Legault, noting the importance of physical distancing and wearing masks.

There are 295 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Monday. The province’s total number of infections is 51,354 since the health crisis began.

The province recorded 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest increases since the start of the pandemic. Quebec leads the country in fatalities, with a total of 4,661.

The number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care are continuing to decline. There are 1,185 Quebecers in hospital,

