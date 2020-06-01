Health

Quebec headed in right direction but coronavirus battle isn’t over, premier says

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-headed-in-right-direction-but-coronavirus-battle-isn’t-over,-premier-says

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Landfill software upgraded

The Peace River Regional District will upgrade its landfill tracking software to the tune of $232,276.
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC SPCA discovers new feline virus at Animal Centre

Vancouver, B.C. - A new feline virus has been discovered after a mysterious and contagious disease outbreak happened last...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Annual Slow Pitch Tournament cancelled, Luminary Ceremony taking place instead

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This years' Arnie Isberg Memorial One-Pitch Tournament has cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec Premier François Legault struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Monday as the province reported some of its lowest increases in cases and deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is improving in Quebec, but it isn’t time to let our guards down, he added.

“It doesn’t mean the battle is over,” said Legault, noting the importance of physical distancing and wearing masks.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are 295 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Monday. The province’s total number of infections is 51,354 since the health crisis began.

READ MORE: Montreal daycares reopen as Quebec continues to ease coronavirus measures

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province recorded 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest increases since the start of the pandemic. Quebec leads the country in fatalities, with a total of 4,661.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care are continuing to decline. There are 1,185 Quebecers in hospital,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleAnnual Slow Pitch Tournament cancelled, Luminary Ceremony taking place instead
Next articleBC SPCA discovers new feline virus at Animal Centre

More Articles Like This

Province to strengthen Federal Commercial Rent Program during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia announced, on Monday, another step for the B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan. According to Finance Minister, Carole James,...
Read more

120 workers test positive for coronavirus in outbreak on farm near Simcoe, Ont.

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 1, 2020 2:19 pm The mayor of Norfolk County says 120 workers at a local farm have tested positive for...
Read more

All active COVID-19 cases in N.B. remain linked to doctor that failed to self-isolate

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday despite processing more than 2,000 tests in the previous 24 hours. There are 132...
Read more

University of Waterloo researchers using social media to predict disease outbreaks

Health Global News - 0
Researchers at the University of Waterloo are using social media in an attempt to forecast when we may see future outbreaks of diseases like...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv