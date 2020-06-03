quebec-looks-to-revive-economy-weakened-by-coronavirus-crisis-by-fast-tracking-infrastructure-projects

Quebec is looking to ramp up 202 infrastructure projects across the province in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the economy.

Bill 61, known as an “Act to restart Quebec’s economy and to mitigate the consequences of the public health emergency” due to the COVID-19 crisis, was unveiled by the government on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, the government wants to accelerate the construction of schools, seniors’ homes, roads and public transit systems. In the health sector, about 90 infrastructure projects would be ramped up while 39 would be fast tracked in the education sector.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Different deconfinement approaches spark calls for change in Quebec massage industry

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé said the province wants to help people and sectors recover during the health crisis as lockdown measures implemented in March are slowly eased. The proposed legislation will revive the economy, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know we were all weathering an unusual storm,” he said.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS