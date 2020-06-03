Health

Quebec looks to revive economy weakened by coronavirus crisis by fast tracking infrastructure projects

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-looks-to-revive-economy-weakened-by-coronavirus-crisis-by-fast-tracking-infrastructure-projects

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BCEDA and Fortis team up to support small businesses

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Economic Development Association, the BCEDA, and FortisBC are teaming up to help support...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

North District RCMP continue to search for wanted man

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The North District RCMP continue to ask for the public's assistance in locating a wanted...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Taylor buys $20,000 website upgrade after cyber attack

The District of Taylor will be beefing up its website and bringing it out of the digital...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec is looking to ramp up 202 infrastructure projects across the province in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the economy.

Bill 61, known as an “Act to restart Quebec’s economy and to mitigate the consequences of the public health emergency” due to the COVID-19 crisis, was unveiled by the government on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, the government wants to accelerate the construction of schools, seniors’ homes, roads and public transit systems. In the health sector, about 90 infrastructure projects would be ramped up while 39 would be fast tracked in the education sector.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Different deconfinement approaches spark calls for change in Quebec massage industry

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé said the province wants to help people and sectors recover during the health crisis as lockdown measures implemented in March are slowly eased. The proposed legislation will revive the economy, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know we were all weathering an unusual storm,” he said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNorth District RCMP continue to search for wanted man
Next articleNo yelling, wear a mask: How George Floyd protests can be safe amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

No yelling, wear a mask: How George Floyd protests can be safe amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Health experts say those taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd — a Black man who died after a white...
Read more

Peace River Regional District releases COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has released its COVID-19 Recovery Plan, a phased-in timeline depicting when services and facilities...
Read more

2,000 people to participate in Brazil’s coronavirus vaccine test this month: officials

Health Global News - 0
Brazil this month will start testing an experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca...
Read more

U.K. doctors to trial ibuprofen in coronavirus patients with severe symptoms

Health Global News - 0
British doctors are trialing a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. The trial...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv