Quebec sees 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 53,485

By Global News
Global News

Posted June 11, 2020 11:33 am

People wear face masks as they walk through a park in Montreal, Saturday, May 30, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

People wear face masks as they walk through a park in Montreal, Saturday, May 30, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec saw an additional 144 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the province’s total to 53,485.

The health crisis has killed 5,105 people after 24 new fatalities were recorded from the previous day.

Nearly three months after the pandemic began, the number of hospitalizations continues to decline in the province. There are 871 patients in hospital and 114 of them are in intensive care.

Quebec continues to be the province hardest hit by the crisis and leads Canada in cases and deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on Thursday afternoon on his government’s response to the pandemic. He will be joined by Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

