quebec-sees-50-new-deaths-as-province-works-to-keep-coronavirus-crisis-at-bay

Posted June 5, 2020 11:53 am

Updated June 5, 2020 11:55 am

Quebec continues to record the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus as the province works to keep the crisis as bay.

The province saw 255 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Friday. Quebec has recorded 52,398 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 4,935 deaths recorded to date, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Quebec accounts for more than half of Canada’s fatalities linked to the virus.

The number of hospitalizations continues to decline. There are 1,030 people in hospital, a decrease of 46 from Thursday.

Of them, there are 131 people in intensive care.

