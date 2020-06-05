Health

Quebec sees 50 new deaths as province works to keep coronavirus crisis at bay

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-sees-50-new-deaths-as-province-works-to-keep-coronavirus-crisis-at-bay

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Unemployment rate jumps to 11.1 percent in May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 11.1 percent in May.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP make arrest after counterfeit bills passed in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted June 5, 2020 11:53 am

Updated June 5, 2020 11:55 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec continues to record the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus as the province works to keep the crisis as bay.

The province saw 255 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Friday. Quebec has recorded 52,398 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 4,935 deaths recorded to date, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Quebec accounts for more than half of Canada’s fatalities linked to the virus.

The number of hospitalizations continues to decline. There are 1,030 people in hospital, a decrease of 46 from Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of them, there are 131 people in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

With files from the Canadian Press


View link »

© 2020 Global News,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleWHO recommends wearing masks in public, in updated guidelines
Next articleNo new cases of coronavirus identified as more businesses in Nova Scotia reopen Friday

More Articles Like This

New Brunswick to mandate face coverings in public buildings, reports no new COVID-19 cases

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after reporting its first death related to the disease. That...
Read more

No new cases of coronavirus identified as more businesses in Nova Scotia reopen Friday

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia confirmed that there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at...
Read more

WHO recommends wearing masks in public, in updated guidelines

Health Global News - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on Friday to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas...
Read more

Coronavirus mutations don’t seem to be ‘dangerous,’ but other threats remain: experts

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus does not appear to be mutating in a dangerous way, according to experts studying the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO)...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv