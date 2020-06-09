Health

Quebec tops 5,000 coronavirus deaths as province relaxes lockdown rules

Avatar
By Global News
quebec-tops-5,000-coronavirus-deaths-as-province-relaxes-lockdown-rules

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Taylor Bridge Community Consultation delayed due to COVID

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Public consultation about building a new Taylor Bridge, has been delayed due...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City purchases new equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John staff have awarded three equipment contracts for...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Paving projects move forward on 104 street and 91 avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Knappett Industries has been awarded the contract to pave parts of 104...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Quebec has reached a grim milestone as more than 5,000 people have died during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province, which leads Canada, recorded an additional 45 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 5,029.

“I want to offer my sympathies to the families of these victims,” said Premier François Legault during his daily briefing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec has 53,185 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, after 138 new infections were reported from the previous day.

However, the number of hospitalizations has declined to 961 and patients in intensive care dropped to 117.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec allows small interior gatherings, Montreal restaurants given green light to reopen

Legault said the patterns of daily numbers are encouraging, but Quebecers must continue respecting public health guidelines in order not to trigger a second wave of infections.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to restart the economy without restarting the pandemic,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFraudulent CERB applications could land Canadians with $5K fine, jail time
Next articleChina dismisses claim that COVID-19 started spreading in Wuhan last August

More Articles Like This

China dismisses claim that COVID-19 started spreading in Wuhan last August

Health Global News - 0
Beijing dismissed as “ridiculous” a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new coronavirus may already have...
Read more

Fraudulent CERB applications could land Canadians with $5K fine, jail time

Health Global News - 0
Canadians who made fraudulent claims for the coronavirus emergency benefit could face a fine of up to $5,000, a penalty double what they received...
Read more

230 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,090

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,090. This is the second day in a row that...
Read more

Coronavirus: Feds to spend $8.9M in foreign aid for reproductive health services

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 9, 2020 10:34 am Canada is dedicating $8.9 million in new international aid to ensure women and girls around the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv