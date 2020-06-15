Rain causes washouts all over the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Heavy Rain has washed out over 15 roads in the South Peace and caused problems on the South Taylor Hill and major Highways throughout the Peace.

Environment Canada says the region has received 30 to 80 mm of rain, with the highest amounts closer to the Rocky Mountains. Fort St. John is predicted to receive another 15 to 20 mm on Monday.

The South Taylor Hill remains single-lane alternating traffic due to a small sinkhole developed over the day on Sunday. Watch for traffic control personnel on-site directing traffic.

Traffic waiting at the top of the South Taylor Hill after a sinkhole developed Sunday – Submitted

Water is also pooling in several locations along the Alaska Highway, including under the Alcan train overpass between Fort St. John and Taylor.

Water is also pooling in at least four locations between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd along Highway 97.

The Sweetwater Road has been washed out entirely between the 239 road and 235A road.

In Dawson Creek 17th street is closed between 102 avenue and 108 avenue due to flooding. 108th avenue is also closed between Poplar Crescent and Chilton Subdivision.

Roads affected by flooding in the B.C. Peace

Highway 52 N (Heritage Highway). Water pooling between 204 Rd and Fullerton Rd (85 km north of Tumbler Ridge). Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:13 AM MST. (DBC-19432) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:13 AM

Highway 52 N (Heritage Highway). Water pooling between Fullerton Rd and 202 Rd (84 km north of Tumbler Ridge). Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:22 AM MST. (DBC-19438) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:22 AM

Highway 97. Water pooling between Kloss Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 122.7 km (16 km north of McLeod Lake to 23 km south of Chetwynd). Please use caution, watch for water ponding, drive slowly. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:07 AM PDT. (DBC-19431) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:07 AM

Highway 97. Water pooling between 271 Rd and 269 Rd (42 km south of Dawson Creek). Drive slowly through water flow. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:11 AM MST. (DBC-19447) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:11 AM

Highway 97. Water pooling between 263 Rd and 261 Rd (34 km south of Dawson Creek). Water washing over road, drive though slowly. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:21 AM MST. (DBC-19435) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:21 AM

Highway 97. Water pooling between Sweetwater Rd and 218 Rd (18 km north of Dawson Creek). Please drive slowly through water. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:16 AM MST. (DBC-19429) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:16 AM

Highway 97. Washout between Pingel Creek Rd and Pingel Creek Rd (6 km south of Taylor). Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:22 AM MST. (DBC-19437) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:22 AM

Highway 97, in both directions. Flooding at Alcan Frtg (4 km north of Taylor). At the overpass between Ft St John and Taylor. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 12:02 AM MST. (DBC-19439) [View on map] 2020-06-15 12:02 AM

237 Mason. Heavy rain between 212 and 97 South. Water pooling. Road closed. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:14 AM MST. (DBC-19430) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:14 AM

6 Sweetwater. Washout between 239 W Miller and 235A Hanson 19 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:22 AM MST. (DBC-19442) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:22 AM

218T Hansen. Washout between 218 and 233 16 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:22 AM MST. (DBC-19444) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:22 AM

233T Hillcrest. Washout between 97N and 218. Road closed. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:24 AM MST. (DBC-19445) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:24 AM

214. Washout between 227 and 225 9 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 9:53 PM MST. (DBC-19448) [View on map] 2020-06-14 9:53 PM

214. Washout at 243X Fraser. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 9:58 PM MST. (DBC-19449) [View on map] 2020-06-14 9:58 PM

225W. Washout between 212 and 214 5 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:07 PM MST. (DBC-19450) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:07 PM

216 Fraser. Washout between 243 and 241 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:15 PM MST. (DBC-19451) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:15 PM

241X Vopicka. Washout between 218 and 216 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:17 PM MST. (DBC-19452) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:17 PM

255 Shaffer. Washout between 97S and 208 30 km west of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:25 PM MST. (DBC-19453) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:25 PM

206A Adams. Washout between 225 and 223 2 km west of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:36 PM MST. (DBC-19454) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:36 PM

223L Loiselle. Washout between 97S and 210 1 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:47 PM MST. (DBC-19455) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:47 PM

208 Old Hart. Washout between 231 and 227 6 km west of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jun 14 at 10:53 PM MST. (DBC-19456) [View on map] 2020-06-14 10:53 PM

206Y Tucker. Washout between 231 and 227 6 km west of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:12 AM MST. (DBC-19457) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:12 AM

227A Fredrickson. Washout at 97N 9 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Mon Jun 15 at 1:11 AM MST. (DBC-19458) [View on map] 2020-06-15 1:11 AM