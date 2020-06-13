NewsRegional

Rainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson with 70mm possible

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Rainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson with 70mm possible

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Trucks will travel through Hudson’s Hope every 10 minutes hauling for Site C

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says trucks will pass through Hudson's Hope every 10 minutes starting...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Grande Prairie sees two additional COVID-19 cases on Friday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced, Friday, the addition of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.

Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake could see up to 70mm of rain by Monday afternoon. The rain should start Sunday morning and be heavy at times through to Monday morning.

Environment Canada says Fort St. John could see anywhere from 15 to 25 mm of rain on Sunday with light showers expected to continue on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

See the full weather warning for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake below.

Rainfall warning issued for:
   Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details: 
Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A low pressure system moving northwards across Alberta will spread rain to the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions Sunday through Monday. Rain will begin Sunday morning, then become heavy at times Sunday night through Monday morning, and taper to showers by midday Monday. Total rainfall amounts near 70 mm can be expected by Monday afternoon. 

Given the wet antecedent conditions in the region this past month (including a similar weather system last weekend), the ground is already saturated in many areas. The prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall may result in higher overland runoff. 

Flood warnings and advisories from the BC River Forecast Centre can be found at: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm .

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous articleTrucks will travel through Hudson’s Hope every 10 minutes hauling for Site C
Next articleTrans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

More Articles Like This

Trucks will travel through Hudson’s Hope every 10 minutes hauling for Site C

News Adam Reaburn - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says trucks will pass through Hudson's Hope every 10 minutes starting next week to support construction...
Read more

City of Grande Prairie sees two additional COVID-19 cases on Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced, Friday, the addition of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie,...
Read more

16 new cases of COVID-19 across BC, Northern Health case count readjusted to 65 from 66

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,709, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Taylor Speedway to start racing this weekend

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - After a month of delays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the racing season is finally underway at the Taylor Speedway. While the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv