Rainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson with 70mm possible

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.

Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake could see up to 70mm of rain by Monday afternoon. The rain should start Sunday morning and be heavy at times through to Monday morning.

Environment Canada says Fort St. John could see anywhere from 15 to 25 mm of rain on Sunday with light showers expected to continue on Monday.

See the full weather warning for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake below.

Rainfall warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.



A low pressure system moving northwards across Alberta will spread rain to the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions Sunday through Monday. Rain will begin Sunday morning, then become heavy at times Sunday night through Monday morning, and taper to showers by midday Monday. Total rainfall amounts near 70 mm can be expected by Monday afternoon.



Given the wet antecedent conditions in the region this past month (including a similar weather system last weekend), the ground is already saturated in many areas. The prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall may result in higher overland runoff.



Flood warnings and advisories from the BC River Forecast Centre can be found at: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm .



Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.



Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.