Rainfall warning issued; Region could see another 45mm by Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the B.C. Peace with another 10 to 25mm of rain expected Sunday.

Environment Canada says 30 to 50 mm of rain has already fallen around the B.C. Peace. The forecast says the storm will continue through Monday night. The Peace could then see another 15 to 20 mm of rain on Monday.

Environment Canada says flooding is possible and already being reported in some areas since the ground was saturated before the current storm.

The City of Fort St. John reminds residents to check their backwater valves for debris and make sure they are working correctly. They also suggest residents make sure their downspouts are pointed away from your home.

Argo Roads in the South Peace says motorists should expect flooding on area roads. Their crews are out patrolling the South Peace for any possible problems.

Due to the heavy rain over the last 24-hours, local roads in the #DawsonCreek, #ProgressBC, & Mile 22 area may be experiencing flooding. Crews are patrolling + identifying flooded areas. — Argo Roads South Peace (@ArgoSouthPeace) June 14, 2020

The City of Dawson Creek says they have received several calls about flooding. The City’s sanitary systems has reached its capacity.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2020-06-14 23:41 UTC by Environment Canada:

Rainfall warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

A low pressure system over northern Alberta will continue to give rain at times heavy to the BC Peace region tonight. Approximately 30 to 50 mm has already fallen today with a further 10 to 25 mm forecast for tonight. Periods of rain will continue Monday through Monday night with a further 15 to 20 mm expected.

Given the wet antecedent conditions in the region this past month (including a similar weather system last weekend), the ground is already saturated in many areas. The prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall may result in higher overland runoff.

Flood warnings and advisories from the B.C. River Forecast Centre can be found at: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm .

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.