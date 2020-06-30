RCMP launch Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. RCMP Traffic Services is launching its Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign for the month of July.

According to Superintendent Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services, police across the province are stepping up impaired driving enforcement amid easing COVID-19 restrictions throughout the month of July.

Turton says the COVID-19 pandemic is not an excuse to disregard the law and that police will be conducting roadside tests for impaired driving.

“Our officers are committed to road safety and there will be times when we have to encroach on personal space to fulfill our duties, like conducting roadside sobriety tests, for example. COVID-19 does not exempt anyone from complying with a lawful demand, nor will it prevent our officers from performing their duties as required.”

For more information, you can visit the B.C. RCMP Traffic Services website.