NewsRegional

RCMP launch Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP launch Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. RCMP Traffic Services is launching its Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign for the...
Read more
Energy NewsRebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

A shed located on Wet’suwet’en territory to cure food by smoking it has caught the attention of...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Cyclists’ struck by a vehicle in Dawson Creek Monday evening

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of two cyclists who were struck...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. RCMP Traffic Services is launching its Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving Campaign for the month of July.

According to Superintendent Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services, police across the province are stepping up impaired driving enforcement amid easing COVID-19 restrictions throughout the month of July.

Turton says the COVID-19 pandemic is not an excuse to disregard the law and that police will be conducting roadside tests for impaired driving.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Our officers are committed to road safety and there will be times when we have to encroach on personal space to fulfill our duties, like conducting roadside sobriety tests, for example. COVID-19 does not exempt anyone from complying with a lawful demand, nor will it prevent our officers from performing their duties as required.”

For more information, you can visit the B.C. RCMP Traffic Services website.

Previous articleRCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader
Next articleConsumer shopping habits have changed during COVID-19 pandemic, says Couche-Tard

More Articles Like This

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Energy News Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
A shed located on Wet’suwet’en territory to cure food by smoking it has caught the attention of RCMP. On...
Read more

Cyclists’ struck by a vehicle in Dawson Creek Monday evening

News Laura Briggs - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of two cyclists who were struck by a vehicle on Monday,...
Read more

Peace clubs become joint members of Curl BC and Curling Alberta

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Seven Peace Region curling clubs have become joint members after a historic agreement between Curling Alberta and Curl BC. The...
Read more

Arnie Isberg Memorial Luminary Ceremony raises $2,830

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Arnie Isberg Memorial 'Light for Life, Join the Fight' Luminary Ceremony was held this past weekend...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv